The bill would also suspend the statute of limitations for crimes committed by a president in office, and it would add clarity and enforceability to the Emoluments Clause, specifically allowing Congress to enforce its provisions. The bill also seeks to end the sort of stalling we saw in the last administration that paralyzed congressional investigations, codifying “a cause of action for Congress to enforce its subpoenas, including those issued to government officials.” The bill also “expedites the judicial process for congressional subpoena enforcement actions; empowers courts to levy fines on government officials who willfully fail to comply with congressional subpoenas; and specifies the manner in which subpoena recipients must comply.”