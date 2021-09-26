Co-sponsored by a slew of Democratic committee chairs, Schiff’s bill would address a decades-long accretion of executive power at the expense of Congress. “While Donald Trump is no longer president, the fault lines he exposed in the foundation of our democracy remain — ready for a future unethical president to exploit,” Schiff said in a statement. “These weaknesses continue to erode the American people’s trust in our democratic institutions and the norms that are essential to a functioning democracy.”
At a time when we are learning more about the far-flung plot to overturn the 2020 election, the task seems more urgent than ever. “As Congress pursues its mission to strengthen and protect our democracy for future generations, these reforms will help ensure that we can keep our cherished republic,” Schiff said.
The president’s pardon power is virtually absolute, but the bill requires that the Justice Department “provide materials to Congress concerning any self-serving presidential pardon or commutation in cases involving the President or his/her relatives, contempt of Congress, or obstruction of Congress; clarifies that the President and Vice President are ‘public officials’ and pardons are ‘official acts’ and ‘things of value’ for purposes of the federal bribery statute; and prohibits self-pardons by the President.”
The bill would also suspend the statute of limitations for crimes committed by a president in office, and it would add clarity and enforceability to the Emoluments Clause, specifically allowing Congress to enforce its provisions. The bill also seeks to end the sort of stalling we saw in the last administration that paralyzed congressional investigations, codifying “a cause of action for Congress to enforce its subpoenas, including those issued to government officials.” The bill also “expedites the judicial process for congressional subpoena enforcement actions; empowers courts to levy fines on government officials who willfully fail to comply with congressional subpoenas; and specifies the manner in which subpoena recipients must comply.”
In response to such unilateral action as a president withholding previously appropriated aid (in Trump’s case, to extort Ukraine to produce dirt on his political opponent), the bill strengthens the Impoundment Control Act and beefs up disclosure requirements. Efforts to politicize the Justice Department would be limited by a requirement to keep a log of contacts with the White House and a reporting obligation for the inspector general.
The bill has something for nearly every Trump offense — a requirement that the president and vice president disclose their tax returns for 10 years, another that a presidential campaign disclose foreign contacts; and still others that protect inspectors general and whistleblowers, and increase penalties for Hatch Act violations.
The bill is noteworthy not only for its comprehensiveness but for its attention to respecting the constitutional powers of the president. The White House can have all the contacts it wants with the Justice Department; it simply has to keep a record of them. The president can pardon whomever he wishes — but bribery statutes and disclosure make it more difficult to issue them for corrupt purposes.
If every one of these had been in place during the last president’s tenure, he might still have trampled on democratic norms, but his actions would have been subject to far more scrutiny from Congress. Perhaps that would have made his accessories less likely to comply with corrupt orders.
Democracy is not self-sustaining. If a corrupt Congress wants to abet a corrupt president of the same party (e.g. exercise no oversight, decline to enforce emoluments requirements, rationalize his lies), the tools for containing abuses of power are extremely limited — especially if judges appointed by a president of the same party are inclined to duck issues on specious procedural grounds. That means we need laws. Just as important, we need to drum out officials who failed to uphold their oaths and undermined democracy.
For crafting a robust reform bill that addresses the replete abuses of the last administration, we can say, well done, Congressman Schiff.