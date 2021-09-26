In his remarks on the Build Back Better plan on Sept. 16, Biden actually began with an argument on tax inequality. “Over the past 40 years, the wealthy have gotten wealthier, and too many corporations have lost their sense of responsibility to their workers, their communities and the country.” He then zeroed in on the tax slackers: “How is it possible that 55 of the largest corporations in this country paid zero dollars in federal income taxes? They made over $40 billion in the year 2020, and they’ve paid zero,” he said. “Think about that. Zero dollars in federal taxes on $40 billion in profits. How is it possible that the wealthiest billionaires in the country can entirely escape paying income tax on what they’ve made?”