The attorney general is supposed to be the people’s lawyer, not the president’s consigliere, and it was inappropriate for Barr to wade so deeply into the partisan fray. But he may have been on target when he told Trump that he was too reliant on the small army of operatives who profit from keeping America’s nativist and racist extremes politically restive. “You have all these self-anointed spokespeople for your base who come and tell you what they want,” Barr said at the April 2020 meeting. “They are drowning you in their needs.”