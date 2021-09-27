I had the privilege to serve as the U.S. Central Command’s air component commander during the Defeat ISIS campaign that began in 2014. I know that our way of operations was being studied by both China and Russia. Three years ago, I took command of Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii, about as far removed from counterinsurgency warfare as possible. While focusing on the problem at hand — fighting the Islamic State — I did my best to stay abreast of global trends. But little could have prepared me for what I have learned since then about the comprehensive advancement in fielded capability, technology and tactics that marked the rise of the Chinese armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region.