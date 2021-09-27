As numerous travelers have had occasion to note, the passport lines at Heathrow have become a national disgrace. When I arrived at Terminal Five last Friday, I was confronted with a scene that evoked a peculiarly English version of the Last Judgment. Armies of lost souls in blue masks sat wearily next to their hand luggage waiting for the signal to shuffle forward. The line stretched around two sides of the football-field-sized terminal and all the way back again before even approaching the vast “arrivals” area, where we would prepare to meet our bureaucratic inquisitors.
“E-gates are out of service,” a voice informed us over the loudspeaker. “Contingency plans have been activated.”
The “contingency plan” turned out to consist of handing out snacks and water to travelers on the verge of fainting. Soon the terminal was littered with the detritus of discarded cans and crumpled crisp bags. The milling throngs of desperate airline passengers were a perfect petri dish for a covid-19 superspreading event.
The British government has strenuously rejected any link between the chaotic scenes at Heathrow — and other, increasingly irksome disruptions to daily life in this “vert et generalement pleasant Terre” — and the fateful decision, in 2016, to leave the European Union. Instead, it has blamed temporary phenomena linked to the pandemic and technical glitches with its passport control system.
“Très désolé, Monsieur Johnson, but cette explication ne wash pas.” Over the past two months, I have been traveling around Europe, from Croatia to Ireland to France, with few of the problems I have encountered en Angleterre. European border controls are much less onerous than those of the United Kingdom. In France, I was able to instantly convert my U.S.-issued vaccination card into a French “passe sanitaire” and QR code for access to museums, restaurants and public transport. Britain, by contrast, has insisted on devising an extraordinarily cumbersome health control system, complete with red, orange and green traffic light signals and multiple covid-19 tests for incoming passengers.
The costs of this go-it-alone policy extend far beyond the lines at Heathrow airport. The latest crisis du jour has taken the form of long lines at gas stations, as visa restrictions on European lorry drivers have caused disruptions to fuel supplies. The government has responded by promising to waive some of the restrictions, but it remains unclear whether this will be sufficient incentive for absent drivers who can drive quite freely across the rest of the continent.
Elsewhere, fruit is rotting in fields due to a shortage of Bulgarian and Romanian pickers who are willing to work for much lower wages. The hospitality industry is in crisis because of the lack of Polish cooks and waiters. Even the iconic National Health Service is having difficulty recruiting sufficient staff.
For all the boasts about “global Britain,” the land of my birth seems to be becoming ever more insular. If “taking back control” from supranational European institutions resulted in better outcomes for ordinary Brits, Brexit might be defensible, but so far there have been few concrete benefits and numerous inconveniences. After a successful vaccine rollout early on, Britain is now slipping behind France and Italy in vaccination rates and infection rates.
Most amazing to me, after a two-year absence from these islands, was the resigned way in which my fellow Brits are putting up with all these indignities. It was as if they have been so worn down by the political and economic turmoil of the past few years that they no longer have the will to do much about it.
In Heathrow, it turned out that I was one of the lucky ones, managing to shuffle my way to the head of the immigration line after a mere two hours. British newspapers reported that some were trapped on their planes because of the logjam. Some had to wait up to four hours to get through passport control. “I’m here to tell you that I will never go abroad again,” television actress Maureen Lipman wrote in the Daily Mail. “It took years off my life.”
Touting the benefits of Brexit, Johnson famously told his fellow countrymen that they would be able to “have (their) cake and eat it.” Sadly, Brits are discovering that this is not the case. To put it in language the prime minister might understand: “Votre gouvernement cannot runner un toy train, let alone une patisserie. Je voie only une solution. Retournez en Europe le plus fast possible."