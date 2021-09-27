In Heathrow, it turned out that I was one of the lucky ones, managing to shuffle my way to the head of the immigration line after a mere two hours. British newspapers reported that some were trapped on their planes because of the logjam. Some had to wait up to four hours to get through passport control. “I’m here to tell you that I will never go abroad again,” television actress Maureen Lipman wrote in the Daily Mail. “It took years off my life.”