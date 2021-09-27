The stakes for Huawei, China and the United States are now astronomically high. If Huawei isn’t close to the party, then the United States is conducting a witch hunt against a company with excellent technology and bargain prices, a company that could usher in a technological revolution of 5G and 6G, and bring Apple-level changes to people around the world. If Huawei is close to the party, however, then it poses a massive security threat to the United States and to every country that might conflict with the party. In July 2021, as Huawei published yet another English-language report claiming it was an independent private company, Huawei executives signed yet another agreement with the party, to help provide smart technology to the city of Dalian.