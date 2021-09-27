Huawei, one of the world’s largest telecommunications firms, is nominally private, supposedly owned by its employees and controlled by senior executives and its founder, Ren Zhengfei. Since the Trump administration began loudly accusing Huawei of state ties, Ren has repeatedly claimed he runs an “independent business organization.” While stating that he supports the Chinese Communist Party and loves his country, Ren insists Huawei operates entirely independently of the party-state structure.
But if that is true, how could it even be remotely possible for Kovrig and Spavor to get released at the same time as Meng? There is only one reasonable explanation for that level of coordination: Huawei serves the Chinese Communist Party, and the party helps Huawei.
The saga was a major event, and, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, will impel “reflections and analysis.” The 1,000-plus day standoff was a glaring reminder of Beijing’s willingness to engage in hostage diplomacy and circumvent its judicial process for political reasons. For some patriotic Chinese, it demonstrated the strength of the party; for some global businesses and organizations, it showed the vulnerability of their employees in China. Perhaps the most important lesson, however, is about Huawei itself. The saga further proves just how close Huawei is to Beijing — and, as a corollary, how right the Trump and Biden administrations have been on their suspicions of deep ties between the party and Huawei.
Indeed, the coordination is astonishing. For the past three years, various arms of the party have loudly protested Meng’s detention. The Foreign Ministry brought it up dozens of times. In March 2019, Chinese customs blocked the imports of canola from the Canadian company Richards — a move Chinese officials attributed to pests in the crop and that Canadian observers attributed to the Meng case. The propaganda department, which helps “guide” Chinese media, has loudly trumpeted Meng, and its constant coverage helped propel her arrival back in China to sixth place out of 10 trending topics on China’s social media platform Weibo. Chairman Xi Jinping himself “made important instructions” on how to handle the Meng case, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Monday. (Huawei didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.)
Meng has publicly returned the favor, showing her gratitude to Xi, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, by thanking him twice in her return speech, while wearing a striking red dress. “There was never a moment where I did not feel the care and warmth of the party, the motherland and the people,” Meng said when she landed back in China (notice her correct order of thanks: first the Chinese Communist Party, then China, then the Chinese people) and was met by party officials in Huawei’s hometown of Shenzhen. The state broadcaster CCTV livestreamed her return.
The stakes for Huawei, China and the United States are now astronomically high. If Huawei isn’t close to the party, then the United States is conducting a witch hunt against a company with excellent technology and bargain prices, a company that could usher in a technological revolution of 5G and 6G, and bring Apple-level changes to people around the world. If Huawei is close to the party, however, then it poses a massive security threat to the United States and to every country that might conflict with the party. In July 2021, as Huawei published yet another English-language report claiming it was an independent private company, Huawei executives signed yet another agreement with the party, to help provide smart technology to the city of Dalian.
Every important Chinese company has ties to the party: Even Huawei Facts, a company page established to promote the idea of Huawei’s independence, admits that “Chinese law states that Chinese and foreign companies operating in China must set up” party committees. But it’s complicated. Even party insiders can have difficulty ascertaining just how close the relationship is between the party and companies. The party owning stakes in a company — as with the fully state-owned Bank of China, the partially state-owned Lenovo or a key company affiliated with the app TikTok— is an important metric, but it’s not the only one.
For example, China’s largest liquor company, Kweichow Moutai, is state-owned, but that didn’t prevent the sentencing this month of its former chairman to life in prison for taking bribes, a verdict that was almost certainly politically motivated. In most cases, those who analyze links between Beijing and private or public enterprises use clues that are not only about ownership but also about coordination and linkages. If we look at all the clues, it’s easy to see Huawei is deeply enmeshed in the party-state.