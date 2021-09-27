The episode should serve as a warning to Western companies and individuals living and doing business in China, that their security and even liberty may be at risk for no good reason and at any time, subject to the whims of a regime that believes itself too mighty to play by the rest of the world’s rules. Hostage-taking has traditionally been the province of terrorist groups and beyond-the-pale regimes such as Iran’s under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which held dozens of U.S. diplomats as prisoners for 444 days starting in 1979.