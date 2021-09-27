The episode should serve as a warning to Western companies and individuals living and doing business in China: T, that their security and even liberty may be at risk for no good reason and at any time, subject to the whims of a regime that believes itself too mighty to play by the rest of the world’s rules. Hostage-taking has traditionally been the province of terrorist groups and beyond-the-pale regimes such as Iran’s under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which held dozens of U.S. diplomats as prisoners for 444 days starting in 1979.