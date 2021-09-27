The Canadians were freed from Beijing’s harsh detention Friday, more than 1,000 days after they were arrested on cooked-up charges. Their arrest came nine days after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, detained by Canada at Washington’s request on charges of lying to evade compliance with U.S. sanctions on Iran. The two Canadians, Michael Spavor, a business consultant, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, were allowed to fly home shortly after the U.S. Justice Department dropped its attempt to extradite and prosecute Ms. Weng. She was permitted to fly back to China at the same time.
China is too big and powerful to be dismissed as a rogue nation, but its thuggery in what Canadians called the case of “the two Michaels” suggests an indifference to established international practices. In retaliating for the legitimate arrest of one of its citizens — an exceptionally well-connected one — by making hostages of two blameless Canadians, Beijing signaled its disdain for justice, an attitude in line with its scorn for human rights (vis-a-vis the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group) and democracy (in Hong Kong and elsewhere).
In Beijing, officials falsely portrayed Ms. Meng’s arrest as an arbitrary act undertaken by the United States to strike at a powerful Chinese high-tech firm. By that logic, it sought to justify its retribution. In fact, no one was fooled by the false equivalence.
Nor did it escape the world’s attention that while the two Canadians suffered harsh conditions in what amounted to solitary confinement — they were held in cramped cells in separate prisons in a remote area, with meager food rations and little contact with the outside world — Ms. Meng lived in a luxurious home in Vancouver, free to go on shopping sprees and receive massage treatments with no impediments beyond an ankle bracelet to track her movements.
The episode should serve as a warning to Western companies and individuals living and doing business in China: T, that their security and even liberty may be at risk for no good reason and at any time, subject to the whims of a regime that believes itself too mighty to play by the rest of the world’s rules. Hostage-taking has traditionally been the province of terrorist groups and beyond-the-pale regimes such as Iran’s under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which held dozens of U.S. diplomats as prisoners for 444 days starting in 1979.
Some interpreted the simultaneous release of Ms. Meng and the Canadians as moves undertaken by Washington and Beijing to induce a thaw in their relations. A better analysis might be to recognize China’s behavior as further justification for Western defensive alliances to counter its aggression.