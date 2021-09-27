But Vegas also demonstrates just how far we all need to go to make a full recovery from the past 18 months. Some changes are minor: At Harrah’s Piano Bar, the patrons belt out “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” with masks on, in compliance with Nevada laws requiring patrons to keep mouths and noses covered while indoors unless eating or drinking. And the over-60 crowd, who used to make up about a quarter of all Vegas revelers, is now more hesitant to join the party: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority found they represented only 15 percent of visitors in March through June.