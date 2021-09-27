Germany has its own political extremists — right-wingers who oppose coronavirus vaccines, warn of election fraud involving Dominion Voting Systems (even though its machines are not used in Germany) and embrace QAnon conspiracy theories. Their views are represented in the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which in 2017 became the third-largest party in the Bundestag. But the mainstream parties refused to have anything to do with it, and it never came close to power. In Sunday’s election, AfD’s vote share slipped from 13 percent to 10.5 percent, reducing it to the fifth-largest party. What a contrast to the United States, where a right-wing extremist — Donald Trump — was elected president and where his followers still dominate one of the two major parties.