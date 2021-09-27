The people who hate the booster, or even more improbably, are angry at a stranger they do not know for getting the booster, are to me the new version of the parents of Chad, who love their families but are insufficiently wary of frauds, con men and all sorts of scoundrels who are peddling the anti-vaccine message. They are also far too susceptible to would-be celebrities so eager for fame that they’d risk illness and the death of others to get it.