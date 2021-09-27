But McCarthy almost certainly will be speaker if Republicans win the House. Could Cheney support him in good conscience? Would she refuse to vote for him if the decision resulted in a Democratic speaker? If electing a House majority means turning the House over to Trump’s puppet, then patriotic, pro-democracy Americans should make certain the House remains in Democratic hands.
These questions are not academic. Cheney should think long and hard about campaigning for other Republicans in swing seats, where Republican victories might guarantee an unfit speaker who would do Trump’s bidding. In other words, so long as the GOP is under Trump’s spell, support for other Republicans seems at best counterproductive for democracy defenders and at worst detrimental to the fate of democracy. How does Cheney address that conundrum?
She also explained in the interview that she voted for Trump in 2016 because she supported his policies. But was that a mistake? He capitulated to the Taliban (a move she denounced and which she says endangered the United States). He abandoned the Kurds. He threatened the future of NATO. He endangered an ally in attempting to extort Ukraine in the middle of a hot war against Russia. And when it came to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump had nary a bad word to say during his presidency. These foreign policy moves were ill-advised in Cheney’s eyes, and it must raise the question: Can a party that went along with these decisions be trusted on national security any more than the Democrats whose positions she robustly denounces?
Cheney admitted that Republicans who won’t criticize Trump publicly give her a thumbs up behind closed doors. “The argument that, that you often hear is that if you do something that is perceived as against Trump that, you know, you’ll put yourself in political peril,” she explained. “And that’s a self-fulfilling prophecy because if Republican leaders don’t stand up and condemn what happened then, the voices in the party that are so dangerous will only get louder and stronger.”
Cheney continued: “When you look at the spread of these mistruths and the spread of the disinformation, you know, silence enables it. Silence enables the liar. And silence helps it to spread.” She warned, “So the first thing you have to do is say, ‘No. I’m not going to accept that we’re going to live in a post-truth world.’”
That raises a number of issues. Would she, for example, denounce Republican governors whose anti-covid mandates endanger thousands of children? Would she denounce measures intended to subvert elections by allowing partisan legislatures to displace nonpartisan election officials? And would she support changes to the Electoral Count Act that would prevent a coup as envisioned by Trump lawyer John Eastman? Questions about election subversion are especially critical given the phony “audits” underway and Trump’s insistence that the only elections that aren’t “rigged” are those he wins and those that are run by his cohorts.
Looking ahead, if Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) voting rights compromise fails, the defense of democracy may require some Republicans to cooperate with Democrats in passing anti-subversion legislation. On this, Cheney must be willing to confront the vote-manipulation legislation the GOP has justified by invoking the “big lie,” and she must be willing to put in guardrails to prevent another coup.
Cheney speaks truths few of her GOP colleagues have the nerve to declare. But her rhetorical courage must be accompanied by serious considerations as to whether her own party has defensible national security principles, whether she can in good conscience work for a GOP House majority, and whether she is willing to denounce other Republican lies. Ultimately, Cheney must help pass anti-insurrection and anti-rigging legislation if she really wants to drive a stake through a movement bent on undermining truth and undercutting democracy.