Cheney has bitterly criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), most recently in a “60 Minutes" interview with Lesley Stahl. “What he’s done is embrace Donald Trump. And if I were doing what he’s doing, I would be deeply ashamed of myself,” Cheney said. “I don’t know how you explain that to your children. When you are in a situation where you have somebody who did what Donald Trump did, it is absolutely clear he cannot continue to be somebody you embrace.” She added that “there’s a difference between somebody who voted for Donald Trump and being the Republican leader after an insurrection, and setting all of that aside and going to Mar-a-Lago, and rehabilitating him, bringing him back in.” She reiterated: “That, to me, is unforgivable.”