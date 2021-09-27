A hearing had been set last week on a motion filed by attorneys for Katie Orndoff, and supported by local prosecutors, to vacate the Sept. 7 finding of contempt that came after Judge Fisher accused her of being intoxicated as she testified in a domestic abuse case involving her boyfriend. But, The Post’s Justin Jouvenal reported, before attorneys for Ms. Orndorff submitted a brief on their motion or had an opportunity to make oral arguments, Judge Fisher rejected the request, ruling it had no merit and canceling the hearing.
The same kind of peremptory behavior was on display when the judge stopped Ms. Orndoff as she was being cross-examined and then jumped to the conclusion that her jittery demeanor on the stand was because she was intoxicated. She acknowledged, under questioning from the judge, that she had smoked marijuana, which is legal in Virginia, earlier that day, but it seems not to have occurred to Judge Fisher that Ms. Orndoff was simply nervous about having to testify about abuse in front of the man who previously had been convicted of hurting her and now was accused of punching her in the face. Police and prosecutors who dealt with Ms. Orndoff did not observe any signs of intoxication and would have said so, but the judge denied them any hearing. A mistrial was declared in the domestic assault case, and Ms. Orndoff served two days of a 10-day sentence before her lawyers were able to get her released on bond. In a statement, Ms. Orndoff said she had “learned that it does no good to report domestic abuse because the system and the courts appear to have no real interest in protecting victims and punishing abusers. The judge has sent me a clear message.”
Further appeals are underway. Attorneys for Ms. Orndoff said the “facts" laid out by the judge — that she was incoherent, her speech was irregular, and she almost fell out of her chair — are not supported by the video or audio recordings of the proceedings. Was the judge mistaken? Did he make things up? It is a serious matter in either case and one that impacts not just the case of Ms. Orndoff but also potentially others who appear in Judge Fisher’s courtroom. Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission must investigate.