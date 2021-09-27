The same kind of peremptory behavior was on display when the judge stopped Ms. Orndoff as she was being cross-examined and then jumped to the conclusion that her jittery demeanor on the stand was because she was intoxicated. She acknowledged, under questioning from the judge, that she had smoked marijuana, which is legal in Virginia, earlier that day, but it seems not to have occurred to Judge Fisher that Ms. Orndoff was simply nervous about having to testify about abuse in front of the man who previously had been convicted of hurting her and now was accused of punching her in the face. Police and prosecutors who dealt with Ms. Orndoff did not observe any signs of intoxication and would have said so, but the judge denied them any hearing. A mistrial was declared in the domestic assault case, and Ms. Orndoff served two days of a 10-day sentence before her lawyers were able to get her released on bond. In a statement, Ms. Orndoff said she had “learned that it does no good to report domestic abuse because the system and the courts appear to have no real interest in protecting victims and punishing abusers. The judge has sent me a clear message.”