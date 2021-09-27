Democrats relish the reminder to voters that Republicans are a threat to the sanctity of elections and will invite chaos if the races do not go their way. Democrats are happy to talk about Georgians’ future and actual concerns while Republicans wallow in conspiracy theories about the past. And, finally, the more they repeat their voting fraud falsehoods, the more evidence Republicans generate for the Fulton County, Ga., prosecutor looking into possible crimes stemming from Trump’s pressure tactics against Georgia election officials and for lawsuits claiming the new election law was not a rational response to a well-founded concern about voter security.