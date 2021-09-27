Trump’s remarks about incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a rally in Georgia on Saturday got the lion’s share of news coverage attention. Favorably comparing Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018, Trump declared, “Of course, having her I think might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth.” He added, “Might very well be better.” Not many rock-ribbed Republicans are likely to cross over to cast ballots for the Democratic voting activist, but Trump’s remarks could well depress enthusiasm for Kemp, the likely nominee.
However, that was not the worst of it for Republicans. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported: “While Trump used the rally to promote broad, baseless lies about widespread election fraud in Georgia, many of the loyalists were fixated on calls for an ‘audit’ of Joe Biden’s narrow victory to prove their allegiance to the former president.”
It’s not just known crackpots such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who are demanding an “audit” despite multiple recounts and the absence of evidence of any fraud. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), seeking to unseat Brad Raffensperger as secretary of state, was “interrupted by chants of ‘audit.’ He, too, told the crowd he wanted a review of the election results as he promoted Trump’s conspiracy theories,” the Journal-Constitution said. Burt Jones, MAGA favorite for lieutenant governor, also vowed to champion auditing. “His chief GOP opponent, state Senate leader Butch Miller, initiated the review process that could lead to a state takeover of Fulton County’s election system.”
While former football player Herschel Walker, a Trump favorite for the Republican Senate nominee, did not pick up the audit baton, former Democrat Vernon Jones did, the Journal-Constitution reported: “'It’s time right now for a 159-county audit. We have to audit the books,' he said, using an expletive. ‘It’s time to uncover that lie.’”
Democrats relish the reminder to voters that Republicans are a threat to the sanctity of elections and will invite chaos if the races do not go their way. Democrats are happy to talk about Georgians’ future and actual concerns while Republicans wallow in conspiracy theories about the past. And, finally, the more they repeat their voting fraud falsehoods, the more evidence Republicans generate for the Fulton County, Ga., prosecutor looking into possible crimes stemming from Trump’s pressure tactics against Georgia election officials and for lawsuits claiming the new election law was not a rational response to a well-founded concern about voter security.
The more Georgia Republicans remind voters that theirs is the party of chaos, conspiracies and fidelity to the unhinged former president, the easier it will be for Democrats to turn out their own base and to convince independents and Republicans who voted Democratic in 2020 to stick with their party. Republicans provide a needed reminder that, not just for the sake of Georgia but for the sake of rational self-governance and democracy, Republicans who seek to undermine the sanctity of elections should not hold power.