China has now made it clear that it will not tolerate enforcement of Western laws against their nationals that run counter to the communist government’s interest. Meng was accused of committing bank and wire fraud to conceal Huawei’s violation of sanctions against Iran. Since it is widely believed that Huawei often acts as an arm of the Chinese government, the accusations had clear political import. Taking the two Michaels hostage showed that Western law enforcement would result in an unacceptably high human price. Indeed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inability to free the men became an issue during Canada’s recent election, and it may not be a coincidence that the deal was struck shortly after Trudeau’s reelection.
The case should frighten any Western national living in or traveling to China. A 2018 estimate showed there are 72,000 Americans living in China, and thousands more travel to the country each year on business or to vacation. Indeed, the two Michaels are not the only people that China has detained for political reasons; the nation regularly arrests foreign nationals on vague allegations of espionage or imposes “exit bans” that prevent a person from leaving the country for an unspecified period of time. The average tourist is probably safe, but anyone who has spoken out against the regime or whose business is involved in sensitive operations may not be. Given the increasingly tense relations between the United States and China, this means thousands of people are placing themselves at risk of politically motivated retaliation.
Westerners detained by foreign adversaries often become a media cause celebre. Politicians seek their release, which means the hostage takers gain bargaining leverage, whether Western leaders acknowledge such leverage or not. Indeed, the Iran-contra affair that almost brought down President Ronald Reagan was in part an elaborate scheme to trade arms to the Iranian regime in exchange for the release of Americans held hostage by Iranian-backed militias in Lebanon. Elected leaders responsive to public opinion obviously want to minimize their exposure to such difficult negotiations, which could lead them to look the other way rather than crack down on illegal Chinese activities.
President Biden and other Western leaders must resist that temptation. China uses its extensive business and academic networks to steal valuable intellectual property, including technology with military uses. Biden cannot let legitimate concern for Americans in China interfere with his pursuit of U.S. national interests. While we can hope that Western governments can stop retaliatory arrests through negotiation, Biden may have to endure Chinese injustice toward individuals as he pursues justice for the nation.
Western businesses and individuals also need to reassess their ties to and involvement with China. It’s increasingly clear that Biden intends to intensify pressure on the Chinese regime to resist its global aims. Big business may wish that Biden would upend Donald Trump-imposed tariffs and return to the pre-Trump arrangement whereby the United States placed a higher priority on maintaining economic ties than on geopolitics. That’s not likely to happen, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping increasingly pushes back and tries to use China’s economic muscle to get his way. This means that Westerners in China are increasingly at risk of being deprived of life, liberty or property without legal recourse. No rational person or entity should want to take that risk given the worsening confrontation between the two powers.
The two Michaels are free, but they almost certainly won’t be the last Westerners unjustly detained in China. Their plight is yet another reason the West would be wise to disentangle itself economically from China. The sooner the better.