The case should frighten any Western national living in or traveling to China. A 2018 estimate showed there are 72,000 Americans living in China, and thousands more travel to the country each year on business or to vacation. Indeed, the two Michaels are not the only people that China has detained for political reasons; the nation regularly arrests foreign nationals on vague allegations of espionage or imposes “exit bans” that prevent a person from leaving the country for an unspecified period of time. The average tourist is probably safe, but anyone who has spoken out against the regime or whose business is involved in sensitive operations may not be. Given the increasingly tense relations between the United States and China, this means thousands of people are placing themselves at risk of politically motivated retaliation.