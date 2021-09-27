I’ll grant you that Eastwood’s stint as mayor of Carmel, Calif., and his infamous address to an empty chair at the 2012 Republican National Convention may not have any political campaigns rushing out to hire him as a consultant. But what makes Eastwood a useful example of the art of argument isn’t his track record as a vote getter. Rather, it’s the way he illustrates an important idea: What matters in political organizing is figuring out what will persuade people — and who they’ll listen to in the first place.
That’s a bit of a lost art in this moment, but the exasperation isn’t without good reason. Of course it’s tragic and infuriating to watch people turn down a demonstrably safe vaccine in favor of sham treatments, or to watch voters justify their own hypocrisies. Their decision-making processes can feel like part of the problem rather than a source of a solution.
But if the goal is to get large numbers of people to take a lifesaving vaccine or vote for a particular candidate, getting outraged about what might persuade them to do the right thing is beside the point. Instead of asking everyone to think the same way or value the same people’s opinions, it’s more important to do what works.
All of which brings us to Eastwood.
No serious person would argue that the man who played Dirty Harry and the Man With No Name, and whose directorial credits ranges from “Unforgiven” to “American Sniper,” is anything less than an avatar of American masculinity. Eastwood has his critics from the left, but no one’s ever going to accuse him of being feminized.
And that’s what makes “Cry Macho” so interesting. Just as it took Richard M. Nixon to open up America’s relationship with Communist China, Eastwood’s reputation for toughness makes it easier for him to take on the ideals he supposedly represents.
In “Cry Macho,” Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo cowboy who is dispatched by his former boss to retrieve the man’s teenage son from Mexico. Mike finds the kid running wild, his only attachment the rooster, Macho, he enters in cockfights.
When Mike says “this macho thing is overrated,” he does so with credibility — both the character’s and Eastwood’s. Mike has busted broncos, been tossed by bulls, alienated his former wife with his stoicism and, most recently, taken on various thugs. He knows there are times when toughness is useful. But he also knows from bitter experience that people who spend all their time trying to “show that they’ve got grit, that’s about all they end up with.”
“Cry Macho” is hardly the first movie that Eastwood has made about the damaging limits of a narrow idea of masculinity. “Richard Jewell,” his previous feature, is in part about the dangers of worshiping law enforcement. “Unforgiven” won Eastwood the Oscars for best picture and best director for its portrait of the temptations and dangers of revenge.
Eastwood’s movies may not be to your taste; the eye he casts on American manhood may not be sufficiently gimlet for your politics. But that’s exactly what makes him a politically interesting artist even if, like a lot of stars, he’s not at his best on a convention stage. Eastwood can reach people other critics of conventional gender roles cannot.
There’s a long history of successful public health and political campaigns rooted in the same artful pairing of messenger and message. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized in the 1980s that it needed organizations such as Gay Men’s Health Crisis as part of its strategy to fight the HIV crisis. In the 2020 Democratic primary, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) mattered more than celebrity friends of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) such asCardi B, because he could turn out Black voters in South Carolina at precisely the moment Joe Biden needed them.
The same strategies can make a difference on issues as divergent as increasing coronavirus vaccination rates and addressing the declining number of young men on college campuses.
It can be frustrating to be on the outside of those conversations, or to have a message that people don’t seem to want to hear. But messaging is supposed to be about persuading. If that means ceding the stage to Eastwood, just make sure there’s not an empty chair on it.