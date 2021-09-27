When Mike says “this macho thing is overrated,” he does so with credibility — both the character’s and Eastwood’s. Mike has busted broncos, been tossed by bulls, alienated his former wife with his stoicism and, most recently, taken on various thugs. He knows there are times when toughness is useful. But he also knows from bitter experience that people who spend all their time trying to “show that they’ve got grit, that’s about all they end up with.”