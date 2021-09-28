The Taliban is trying to strangle aspects of modern life it dislikes, but it won’t be an easy process — and it’s unlikely to be permanent. Mohseni notes that the numbers are against the mullahs: About 65 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are under 25; the median age is 18. Literacy rates among the younger generation approach 75 percent, and a vast majority of the country has access to cellphones and media. Even the Taliban can’t make time run backward.