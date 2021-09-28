Now, Tolo has become cautious, as its journalists try to decipher the red lines. The network is caught between trying to satisfy a young, sophisticated, increasingly urbanized audience and avoiding strangulation by an all-male Taliban government that is defiantly anti-Western and devoutly Islamic.
Take a tour of Tolo’s website and you can see the changes in programming. The risqué Turkish soap operas are gone. Featured in promos this week are two series about Ramadan traditions in worship and food. Women are scarved, and female singers are banned. In fact, music in general is gone, replaced by Sufi chants.
“We had to sacrifice music for our survival,” admits Mohseni, describing the process of self-censorship afflicting Tolo and all of Afghanistan. The network still employs about 400 people, roughly the same as before, but it had to replace about 100 who fled the country after the Taliban seized power. In a sign of the country’s resiliency, new applicants rushed to try to fill those posts.
Tolo still presents accurate if threadbare news, and discussion roundtables. One recent story bravely quoted an Amnesty International report that warned: “The Taliban have clearly demonstrated that they are not serious about protecting or respecting human rights.” Another described protests by Afghans about the Taliban’s release of prisoners who had killed members of their families. A third cited reports that the Taliban had arrested and tortured civilians in the rebellious area of Panjshir.
It’s bare-bones coverage, but at least it keeps alive a remnant of accountability journalism. The stories all carried responses from officials of the Taliban. In their quoted remarks, they referred to the new government as the “Islamic Emirate,” a formulation that Tolo itself doesn’t use, despite government pressure.
The repression of the new Afghanistan is vividly reported in one clip, where a young woman identified only as “Fatima, student,” describes the Taliban’s ban on schooling for girls from the seventh to twelfth grades.
“As a girl, I feel as if I am not a citizen of this country,” says Fatima. “I am imprisoned at home and, literally, I am like a prisoner.”
Tolo continues to feature women on air, including Yalda Ali, the host of its morning show, who appeared in a recent story from Kabul by NBC’s Richard Engel. “I have to be very careful about every single word, and also about the makeup that I wear, how I dress and how I behave around men,” she told Engel.
The Taliban is trying to strangle aspects of modern life it dislikes, but it won’t be an easy process — and it’s unlikely to be permanent. Mohseni notes that the numbers are against the mullahs: About 65 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are under 25; the median age is 18. Literacy rates among the younger generation approach 75 percent, and a vast majority of the country has access to cellphones and media. Even the Taliban can’t make time run backward.
Mohseni argues that Tolo’s job is to maintain a bridge between the Afghanistan that was, before the Taliban seized power in August, and the one that will be. America may be gone, he says, “but our ’forever war’ hasn’t ended.”
Tolo’s slogan, proudly displayed on its website, is “a breath of fresh air.” May that whiff of freedom continue, long enough to keep the canary alive.