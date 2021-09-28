To jump into a river is to submerge yourself in all that is happening to a watershed. Anything that can flow downhill will, so river water may include run-off from roads, parking lots, aging sewer systems, pesticide-sprayed row crops, fertilized lawns, slaughterhouses and mines. I asked myself more than once why I would get into these streams. I wanted to add to my summer tally, but mostly I wanted to bear witness to what we’re doing to rivers and try to motivate myself and others to act.