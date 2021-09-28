Unfortunately, saving that money could have some unwanted side effects. Americans’ outsized health-related spending provides an outsized share of the incentive for the global pharmaceutical industry to innovate. The CBO suggests that the negotiation proposal would ultimately reduce the number of drugs brought to market by about 10 percent a year.
Democratic Reps. Colin Allred, Cindy Axne, Sharice Davids, Andy Kim and Abigail Spanberger: Let Medicare negotiate drug prices
Coincidentally, $500 billion is almost exactly what covid-19 knocked off the U.S. economy in 2020. What if something such as the vaccines that liberated us ends up in that missing 10 percent?
How much was it worth to us, collectively, to avoid another year or two of full-on pandemic? More than $500 billion, for sure, once you add all the other devastating costs the pandemic inflicted: the businesses that failed and will never come back; the year of social isolation and psychological distress; the staggering learning loss suffered by children, and the lost social and emotional development; the hundreds of thousands of deaths; the untold number of people afflicted with lingering disabilities from their bout with covid-19. And that doesn’t count the effect on other nations, where the GDP losses alone run into the trillions worldwide.
All this is the benefit from just one treatment — admittedly, the most extreme and obvious example of the great benefits pharmaceutical research can bring. But there are plenty of other examples from recent years, such as cancer immunotherapies and a cure for Hepatitis C.
Of course, advocates for tougher price negotiations would say that they don’t want to give up those innovations. They want to shave a different 10 percent off the pharmaceutical industry’s output — the minor tweaks to existing products or, say, the dubious Alzheimer’s treatments. Better still, they’d like drug companies to spend the same amount on research and less on marketing or dividends for shareholders.
But this argument fundamentally misunderstands corporate decision-making. It treats research and development as a budgeting problem rather than an investment problem — as if drug companies were deciding how much to spend on R&D the way you decide how much of your income to spend on groceries every month. In fact, corporations consider the decision the way individuals choose mutual funds for their 401(k): Is this investment likely to make me better off than any of the other things I could do with the money?
Like you, pharmaceutical firms want to be compensated for taking on extra risk, which is why bond funds pay a lower rate of return than an aggressive growth stock fund. And drug development is an extremely risky activity.
It costs billions of dollars for a company to develop a pharmaceutical candidate and take it through the many layers of expensive, Food and Drug Administration-mandated clinical trials. Nine out of every 10 candidates flunks those tests somewhere along the line. The cost of all those failures is why the CBO estimates that companies have to spend an average of $1 billion just on the clinical trials to bring a new drug to market. Moreover, that cost has been increasing over time.
Investors and companies will put their money into such projects only if the potential upside compensates them for the likelihood of failure. If the government steps in to reduce the price they can charge, fewer projects will look like potential winners and fewer will be funded in the first place.
And while it would be nice if the ones that get cut were the ones we least need, forcing broad price cuts by government fiat uses too blunt a tool for such delicate surgery. Arguably, the tweaks and me-too projects will be the last things to go — after all, we know they work, and there’s a good market for them, unlike some blue-sky project that’s potentially more useful but also much more likely to fail.
After what we’ve experienced in the past year, we need to ask ourselves hard questions before we embrace that danger. How much innovation is too much? How many years of our lives are we willing to risk to find out?