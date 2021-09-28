How much was it worth to us, collectively, to avoid another year or two of full-on pandemic? More than $500 billion, for sure, once you add all the other devastating costs the pandemic inflicted: the businesses that failed and will never come back; the year of social isolation and psychological distress; the staggering learning loss suffered by children, and the lost social and emotional development; the hundreds of thousands of deaths; the untold number of people afflicted with lingering disabilities from their bout with covid-19. And that doesn’t count the effect on other nations, where the GDP losses alone run into the trillions worldwide.