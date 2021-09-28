The medical center where my father died, such as many American hospitals, does not currently require its staff to be vaccinated and only tests them if they exhibit symptoms. Meanwhile, for patients’ family members, policies are stringent. You wait in a line of people outside the hospital, rain or shine. At the front desk your temperature is taken, and you’re asked a series of pointed questions about your exposure to covid. Only one family member a day is allowed, fully masked, at the patient’s bedside.