Biden did exactly the right thing in August in asserting that most Americans would need boosters. He should have said then that the role of the FDA and CDC is to review for safety and effectiveness and that it was up to the White House, in consultation with the scientific agencies, to decide whether, when and how Americans would access that additional protection. That’s not playing politics or disregarding science. Rather, it’s listening to constituents and respecting their values, which is what people elect leaders to do.