In a country that suffers from regular, feverish bouts of "missing White girl syndrome," the families of non-White people who go missing often have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.
In the United States, Black people account for a third of active missing cases in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, despite only being 13 percent of the population. Native Americans also appear on the list disproportionately.
Desheena Kyle of Knoxville, Tenn., was reported missing on June 28, after she went silent for her 27th birthday. According to local reports, a co-worker of Kyle’s said she was trying to get out of a bad relationship. A suspect in her disappearance has been jailed but not charged. Kyle is still missing.
Jelani Day was a graduate student studying at Illinois State University. He wanted to become a speech pathologist. The 25-year-old went missing on Aug. 24 in Bloomington, Ill., and his family took to social media to plead with the public and law enforcement to help find him. Tragically, Day’s body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4.
Jennifer Caridad, a 24-year-old worker at a child care center from Sunnyside, Wash., was last seen on Aug. 8. A family SUV was found at the same lake her boyfriend allegedly carjacked and shot another man. Caridad, who is of Mexican descent, is still missing.
Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old transgender Cherokee woman, was last seen in March 2019. Family members described the Grove, Okla., native as kind and welcoming, despite abuse and mistreatment she faced in her life. More than two years since her disappearance, there are few leads in the case, which has been turned over to the FBI. Dameron’s loved ones have created a Facebook page to focus attention on her story.
The relentless coverage of 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s murder puts the lack of exposure given these cases into sharp relief. And it’s not just all the attention paid to what happened to Petito. The resources devoted to the search for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance and the last person to have seen her, speaks volumes about how far the media and law enforcement will go to ensure justice in cases of missing White women or girls.
There is no doubt that the Petito family is going through unimaginable shock and pain over her killing. Her case deserves attention and justice. But all of the missing deserve this. And so the wall-to-wall coverage of the Petito case has been an added slap in the face to the loved ones of non-White and LGBTQ people who haven’t gotten it.
"In comparison to those cases, it’s hard not to feel frustrated,” Kyle’s aunt Rita Turner told local reporters. “It’s not just the lack of attention, but it’s the amount of sheer effort given in the search for these other girls.”
What’s more, non-White and LGBTQ people too frequently have to fight against assumptions that members of their community have done something to cause their own disappearances. “What made this case unique was her lifestyle,” said former police captain Gaye Wells, who handled Dameron’s case before retiring. “Not only was she transgender and very sexually active, but she was also a known drug abuser.”
Not only are such comments demeaning, but they can make families and victims reluctant to approach law enforcement in the first place.
It’s true that in many vulnerable communities, there is hesitation to officially get law enforcement involved when a person goes missing. It’s good that organizations and initiatives like BlackAndMissing Inc. are being created to provide help in such cases. This year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that a new Missing & Murdered Unit would be formed to address the long-neglected epidemic of disappeared Indigenous people.
We in the media have a responsibility to rectify the harm caused by our habitually reinforcing the notion that non-White and LGBTQ lives don’t matter.
But all of us as digital citizens can do better, too. We’ve seen the power of social media in forcing an issue into the public square. While combating police brutality is important, the life of a person who suddenly goes missing is worth just as much as someone silenced by a police officer.
There are countless cases of missing persons just like Desheena Kyle, Jelani Day, Jennifer Caridad and Aubrey Dameron in our communities. We can’t bring everyone home, but we can keep their stories — and the pursuit of justice — alive.