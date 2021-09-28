The relentless coverage of 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s murder puts the lack of exposure given these cases into sharp relief. And it’s not just all the attention paid to what happened to Petito. The resources devoted to the search for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance and the last person to have seen her, speaks volumes about how far the media and law enforcement will go to ensure justice in cases of missing White women or girls.