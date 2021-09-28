The championship came down to a single, decisive 20 seconds. At 36, the undoubted greatest of all time had just returned after injury and infection with covid-19. His knees hurt. The sport’s governing body seemed to want him to retire. Facing him was a larger man still in his 20s, also with something to prove, his knees taped up so tightly it looked like he had a cast on each leg. Both men had perfect tournament records to that point. They pounded their fists into the clay and rushed forward. They pushed, slapped and spun each other around the ring. They grabbed each other’s belts. Then the veteran secured his opponent’s right arm, swung him around and threw him to the ground.