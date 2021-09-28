The notion that elections, the backbone of democracy, are not inviolate is among the dangerous legacies of the MAGA movement’s “big lie” and the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Republicans want to create a sense of grievance among voters to motivate them to turn out in 2022 when [former president Donald Trump] will not be on the ballot,” writes Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias in a post for Democracy Docket. He adds that the GOP also "wants to offer its supporters and elected officials excuses to further limit voting rights under the guise of ‘security’” and to “normalize the abnormal by making frivolous claims debatable.” This, he says, is meant to “create a sense that the outcome of elections is unknowable and subject to different interpretations depending on who counts the ballots, setting up the argument that state legislatures and partisan officials should step in and decide close elections.”