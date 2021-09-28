And this is not even about those who incited the insurrectionists, organized the event and stoked the “big lie.” This is about the people who, by their own admission, hunted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), assaulted police officers and terrorized staff. So much for the law-and-order party that parrots “blue lives matter.”
In addition, Pew reports, a plurality of Americans (48 percent) “say that the criminal penalties those who broke into the U.S. Capitol have been receiving are not severe enough, while two-in-ten say they are too severe and 29% say the penalties are about right.” Once again, Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say the penalties have been too stringent.
On a more positive note, “Since March, the share of the public who say that there has been too little attention paid to the January riot at the Capitol has risen by eight percentage points (35% now, 27% then), while there has been a comparable decline in the share saying it is receiving the right amount of attention.” However, Republicans once more feign indifference, as 57 percent of Republicans (65 percent of conservative Republicans) say it has gotten “too much attention.” What’s the big deal — just an attempt to violently overthrow the government?
The lackadaisical attitude in the MAGA ranks toward the insurrection is all the more reason for state and federal authorities to investigate and, if the facts and law warrant, prosecute all involved in the effort to steal the election — up to and including the former president, who continues to spout the lie that he won the election and stir resentment among his supporters.
The notion that elections, the backbone of democracy, are not inviolate is among the dangerous legacies of the MAGA movement’s “big lie” and the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Republicans want to create a sense of grievance among voters to motivate them to turn out in 2022 when [former president Donald Trump] will not be on the ballot,” writes Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias in a post for Democracy Docket. He adds that the GOP also "wants to offer its supporters and elected officials excuses to further limit voting rights under the guise of ‘security’” and to “normalize the abnormal by making frivolous claims debatable.” This, he says, is meant to “create a sense that the outcome of elections is unknowable and subject to different interpretations depending on who counts the ballots, setting up the argument that state legislatures and partisan officials should step in and decide close elections.”
We should also recognize another Republican goal: Making violence more acceptable as a political tool. Their effort to shift blame to the victims (e.g., the police, Pelosi) and to cast the White criminals as less scary than peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators is designed to erode the stigma around the use of violence. Refusing to convene a bipartisan commission to investigate the violence of Jan. 6 was another effort to cast concern about the incident as political gamesmanship rather than a threat to our democracy.
Moreover, if Congress fails to pass new voting legislation to prevent subversion and corruption of elections by partisans, the need for prosecution becomes even more acute. Without new tools to protect the sanctity of elections, the threat of prosecution may be the only thing to dissuade Trump and his enablers from undermining future elections.
Given all that, it seems more essential than ever for prosecutors to examine the conduct not only of the people who broke into the Capitol, but the people who assisted them and the president who set a pattern of strong-arming state lawmakers, threatening state officials and inciting the mob. Absent prosecution and accountability, the GOP’s effort to normalize insurrection and violence when Republicans do not like an election result becomes more insidious and dangerous. Rarely has the need for deterrence through criminal prosecution been more vivid.