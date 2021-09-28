Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller’s forthcoming movie “Bros” will be one of the first big-screen love stories between men to be treated with all the giddy excitement of a straight romance, rather than freighted with tragedy and the responsibility to “send a message.” More than that, the producers’ plans to have an all-LGBTQ cast play both queer and heterosexual characters is a smart effort to create more job opportunities for actors from this historically underrepresented population.
In the half-decade since April Reign’s #OscarsSoWhite hashtag kicked off the movie industry’s latest round of introspection about representation — racial and otherwise — a clear line of conventional wisdom has emerged: Characters from marginalized communities should be played by actors from those same communities.
There’s a logic of both dignity and opportunity behind this contention. Hollywood has a history of disgraceful black- and yellow-face performances that not only denied actors of color work but produced hideous caricatures that undermined the films in which they appeared. Treating all Latino actors as interchangeable risks exposing a preference for lighter-skinned performers, as the film adaptation of “In the Heights” was accused of doing this summer.
And casting straight and cisgender actors and actresses as LGBTQ characters reinforces the idea that actual queer and trans people exist at the margins, both of stories and society. Once, it might have taken Tom Hanks’s brand of straight everyman stardom to make a movie like “Philadelphia” possible, but that’s no longer the case. The idea that playing gay, especially in a role that involves sex scenes, represents a remarkable transformation for a straight actor, only reinforces the idea of same-sex attraction as alien. Certainly, in 2021, it takes willful blindness to insist that there are simply no trans and nonbinary actors available to play such characters.
But for LGBTQ actors, while agitating for the exclusive right to play LGBTQ characters may make sense as a short-term goal, arguing for a match between an actor’s identity and a character’s may ultimately put a ceiling on their ambitions.
The number of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender has long been hard to pin down. That’s not least because bigotry creates incentives for people to hide their true selves, even when they’re talking to pollsters they’ll never meet in real life. But even in surveys in which all-time high numbers of Americans say they identify as something other than straight, the numbers remain relatively small. A Gallup poll of 15,000 adults released earlier this year found that 0.7 percent of Americans identify as lesbian, 1.4 percent as gay, 3.1 percent as bisexual and 0.6 percent as transgender.
Hollywood is a long way from including even that many LGBTQ characters in film. According to an analysis from the University of Southern California Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative, between 2007 and 2019, 26,618 speaking characters appeared in American films. Just 161 of them were gay, 56 were lesbian and four were trans, numbers all below what the Gallup survey would suggest. But were the movie industry to mirror the population as reflected in the poll, that would still mean just 372 speaking gay characters, 186 such lesbian characters and a mere 160 trans characters — across 12 years of movies.
Even if it would represent improvement, the result would leave not a lot of work for LGBTQ actors to fight over. A better goal, long-term, would be making sure these actors got fair opportunities not just to play members of their own communities on screen but a reasonable shot at playing straight and cisgender characters, too.
That’s exactly what Eichner seems to be aiming at. As he put it in a statement, “My real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’”
Banishing the perception that gay actors can’t have on-screen sexual chemistry with actresses, or that trans women can’t credibly play cis women would open up a lot more job opportunities for LGBTQ actors in the long run. Conveying a community’s experience authentically on-screen matters. But the movies are all about suspension of disbelief. LGBTQ actors deserve a shot at proving they can deliver both. And until they get those opportunities consistently, straight and cisgender actors can look for their transformative roles elsewhere.