And casting straight and cisgender actors and actresses as LGBTQ characters reinforces the idea that actual queer and trans people exist at the margins, both of stories and society. Once, it might have taken Tom Hanks’s brand of straight everyman stardom to make a movie like “Philadelphia” possible, but that’s no longer the case. The idea that playing gay, especially in a role that involves sex scenes, represents a remarkable transformation for a straight actor, only reinforces the idea of same-sex attraction as alien. Certainly, in 2021, it takes willful blindness to insist that there are simply no trans and nonbinary actors available to play such characters.