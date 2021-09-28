The second metric — test positivity — is not actually a measure of community risk at all, but rather a way to tell whether we are doing enough testing. This was a useful metric in the early days of the pandemic as we ramped up testing, but people wrongly began to see it as the percent of the population infected. It’s not. Think about who gets tested: It is people with symptoms and who go to the doctor’s office or hospital. Wealthy people also get tested more than those with less means. Millions of people are also using rapid tests at home, going on with their life if negative but getting a lab test to confirm if its positive. This further skews the percent positivity metric.