Blackburn, refusing the chairman a response, continued berating him, Central Command’s Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “Maybe we’re going to remember you three as the three that broke the military,” she said. “The military was one of the most trustworthy institutions. But in order to get a name in a book, in order to not be drawn into a political fight, what you have managed to do is to politicize the U.S. military.”