Yet it hardly seems to matter in the fever swamps of the right. Some Republicans have remained largely silent as embracing the “big lie” has become a virtual requirement for members of their party seeking to hold office. Meanwhile, Trump partisans on social media have called for auditing the audit. Mr. Trump himself claimed that the Arizona inquest really showed “incomprehensible Fraud at an Election Changing level” and demanded that “Arizona must immediately decertify their 2020 Presidential Election Results.” Though their tally showed nothing untoward, the auditors still tried to cast doubt on the ballots they counted, making a preposterous allegation, for example, that 23,344 people may have voted illegally in Maricopa County even though they had moved.
As with other claims the auditors made, election experts quickly dismissed this one; numbers such as these are normal as college students, military personnel and others live in temporary locations but continue voting from their old addresses. “A competent reviewer of an election would not make a claim like that,” Trey Grayson, a former Kentucky secretary of state, and a Republican, told the Associated Press.
All the proof any reasonable person needed to accept the 2020 election results was available before the Arizona audit commenced. The same is true of Pennsylvania, where Republican lawmakers are running a 2020 election examination, and of Texas, where the secretary of state’s office just announced its own ballot review — after Mr. Trump pressured Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to conduct one. The inquiry will focus on only four counties, three of which lean Democratic and were carried by Biden, and one of which Trump won more narrowly than expected. As in Arizona, the point is to find any hint of irregularity to exaggerate into a major scandal that erodes Americans’ trust in their political system.
Democracy prevailed in 2020 because Republicans in key positions — vote canvassers, clerks, state secretaries of state, state legislative leaders and others — refused to call a free and fair election fake, despite intense pressure from the sitting U.S. president. Now candidates who openly embrace the Trump deceit are running to administer elections in key states, and GOP state lawmakers are passing voting restrictions based on the untrue premise that U.S. elections are insecure. Unless voters reject candidates who run on lies, 2024 could be far worse than 2020.