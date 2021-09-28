The creators of the #MuteRKelly hashtag hoped to de-platform the singer, and to make his fans, mostly Black people, remember the Black girls he’d victimized when they bought his concert tickets or streamed his music. But they also called for restitution for his victims. Punishing an abuser and preventing him from doing more harm in the future doesn’t automatically mean that the people he’s already hurt are made whole again. And it doesn’t acknowledge the value of what survivors do for the rest of us when they accept the risks involved in coming forward.