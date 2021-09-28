Finally, the Republican Party has become a menace on national security. David Rothkopf recently wrote for the Daily Beast: “If an enemy of the United States wanted to decapitate America’s national security leadership, they could hardly do a better job of it than Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have by blocking scores of top nominees, leaving critical positions unfilled by the men and women the president of the United States has selected for those jobs.” Rothkopf points out that only 26 percent of high-level national security posts have been confirmed. “To put this into perspective, the 9/11 Commission cited the fact that only 57 percent of such positions were filled as of Sept. 11, 2001 as a source of vulnerability that urgently needed to be corrected,” Rothkopf notes. These Republicans court disaster and imperil day-to-day management of our national defense. They will own any lapses that result from their obstructionism.