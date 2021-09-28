There is also evidence that police are pulling back in performing some of their duties. Confronting someone for a traffic violation or what appears to be a misdemeanor could result in escalation, which it seems many cops are not willing to risk given the politicization of their jobs. People who might have been arrested for low-level offenses are thus on the streets and able to commit more serious crimes, much as the “broken windows” theory of criminal justice predicted nearly 40 years ago. The lack of regular police presence may also embolden criminals to act. The result is that many officers have become more of what they were in the crime-ridden 1970s, respondents to acts of violence, than the proactive crime preventers many became after the policing revolution of the 1990s and 2000s.