Which is why Democrats are hoping, as part of the social infrastructure bill they’re looking to pass through reconciliation, to finally add dental coverage to Medicare.
But guess who’s fighting them on a measure that would be of tremendous benefit to the dental health of America’s seniors: the dentists.
They’re hardly the only well-heeled interest group looking to slash away at the social infrastructure bill. The sharks are circling Capitol Hill, and they’re writing checks: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who seems uniquely determined to make sure this bill does as little as possible to actually help anyone, is holding a fundraiser Tuesday with lobbying groups who oppose the bill’s tax increases, which would fund things like universal pre-K, paid family leave, health coverage for poor people, and action on climate change.
The assembled lobbyists will no doubt use their time with the senator to offer their profuse thanks for her efforts, in both word and funds to her reelection campaign.
Republicans have long described the bill as a “liberal wish list,” which was perfectly accurate: It contains a long list of things liberals want the government to do. At the moment, the question is what’s going to be eliminated from the bill — which programs won’t happen, and which revenue raisers will be set aside — to satisfy the centrists.
Just about every cut that gets made will represent a wealthy interest successfully protecting their incomes — drug companies wanting to charge whatever prices they want, coal companies fighting clean energy standards, corporations trying to maintain low tax rates.
Then there are the dentists.
The American Dental Association isn’t saying there should be no dental coverage in Medicare, but it wants to restrict any coverage to only poor seniors, who right now are unlikely to get dental care at all since it’s so unaffordable.
If you know the history of Medicare, it has a familiar ring: The American Medical Association, which represents doctors, fought against the creation of Medicare for years. And as Ed Kilgore reminds us, dentists tend to be politically conservative.
But the biggest reason comes down to two words: reimbursement rates. Medicare reimburses providers at lower rates than private insurance, let alone what dentists can charge people with no dental insurance at all. That means less money per patient for the dentists.
Let’s acknowledge that it’s utterly bonkers that dental care is not already covered as part of every health insurance plan, as though your teeth are somehow not a part of your body that requires medical attention. If an ad for health coverage read, “This plan doesn’t cover non-emergency care for shoulders or knees,” you’d think that was ridiculous. But that’s how most insurance treats teeth.
This is also a reminder: America pays around $4 trillion a year for health care, more than any other country, and in return we get a system that delivers middling health outcomes and leaves tens of millions uninsured — yet there are people who benefit tremendously from all those high prices and would like to keep it pretty much as it is.
We’re talking about doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, drug companies, device manufacturers and more. They all might favor making minor tweaks to the system, but they won’t stand for anything that would stem that river of cash. That’s why change is so hard, because real reform that reduces the obscene amount Americans have to pay for health care will mean somebody will necessarily make less money.
Right now they’re all swarming Capitol Hill. And that’s just one industry among many trying to make sure this bill doesn’t threaten their profits.
There are surely technocratic disagreements among Democrats over particular programs in this bill, ones in which no one’s financial interest is really implicated. But if so, we haven’t heard much of anything about those disagreements publicly. All the big battles are ones in which some group of very wealthy people or companies are desperate to maintain the status quo, or want changes that will make them even richer.
So what these negotiations come down to is a single question: How much are well-heeled interests going to be able to carve away from the final bill, and how much will be left to actually address Americans’ needs? We’ll soon find out, but given what they’ve accomplished in the past, the special interests will probably come out just fine. Including the dentists.