This is but a beginning. With democracy imperiled in many nations around the world, including our own, universities in the United States must act vigorously in the defense of the ideals they represent. Universities must rededicate themselves to educating democratic citizens. They must confront mounting skepticism of science by bringing expertise and rigorous facts to bear on contemporary social and scientific phenomena. They must renew their commitment to the idea of equal opportunity in admissions and financial aid. And they must model for students how to engage with one another across a diversity of backgrounds, experiences and beliefs.