Allegations about Mr. Kelly’s abusive conduct have been a constant of his career. He was married (later annulled) in 1994 at age 27 to a 15-year-old singing protegee; the Chicago Sun-Times in 2000 detailed out-of-court settlements with women claiming inappropriate relationships that started when they were minors; a video surfaced in which he appears to have sex and urinate on a young girl, but he was acquitted at the subsequent child pornography trial when the victim refused to testify. His career flourished as he profited from his image as a predator — even having the temerity to call himself “the Pied Piper of R&B” — and was protected by the power of celebrity and enabled by underlings and sycophants. Fervent fans dismissed disclosures about his behavior as racist attacks on a Black superstar. Never mind that his victims were mostly Black girls and Black young women. Which made them easy to dismiss.