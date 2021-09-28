The election is reminiscent of the California recall contest, in which Democratic voters became engaged late in the race due to the Republican candidate’s Trumpian stances on abortion and vaccine mandates. For Republicans running under the Trump cloud, the campaign is a zero-sum game. When they try to disguise or soften their Trumpian views, the former president squawks, forcing the candidate to worry that Republican voters will stay home. When the GOP candidate tries to pump up the base, he risks alienating everyone else, given how unpopular the MAGA radical agenda really is. And when Republicans try to have it both ways, they inevitably get “caught,” convincing both sides they cannot be trusted. Trying to mollify Trump while simultaneously pretending to be an old-school, “normal” Republican may prove an impossible task.