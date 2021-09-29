The problem is that two moderates in particular are prolonging the process of coming to closure. Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) keep talking to Biden without saying specifically what sort of compromise they are looking for. Progressives (and other kinds of Democrats, too) are losing patience. They are quite willing to pass the bipartisan bill both Manchin and Sinema like as long as they know there is a path forward to enact a significant part of Biden’s social and climate agenda.