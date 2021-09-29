Sure, Bolsonaro still boasts political capital. A solid 23 percent of the electorate is conservative, often tenaciously righteous and, come what may, would follow the retired army captain over a cliff if he asked. Most everyone else seems mortified or in the throes of buyer’s remorse.
Bolsonaro has worked hard to get here. Every 10 days, on average, a political crisis or public outrage has broken out on his watch. Nothing but hype from the “lying press,” he claims. He showed up at the United Nations General Assembly last week with a proper suit, a scripted speech and a message crafted for the world community. “I introduce to you a new Brazil, with its credibility restored,” he told the United Nations days after the country breached 590,000 covid-19 deaths, the world’s second-highest toll.
It’s tempting to write him off. Yet after taking in weeks of official invective against the media, a relentless campaign to impugn the electoral system and his serial threats against Supreme Court justices, Brazilians are taking him at his word. A recent poll found that 51 percent of those surveyed believed he could pull off a coup.
Yet that misreads the cues. By thumping his chest at the highest court and vowing to leave office only under arrest or dead, Bolonaro signals desperation not conviction.
If Bolsonaro has shown little interest in governing, he has never lost sight of the campaign stump. The view from there is less auspicious. A recent poll showed Bolsonaro with a ballooning rejection rate (68 percent) and trailing his nearest rival, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by more than 20 percent for the October 2022 elections.
He could still recover. The economy might suddenly improve, or he might corral Congress into a more generous (damn-the-deficits) emergency payout to the poor. (Brazilians earning twice the minimum wage or less represent 53 percent of the electorate.) But with inflation approaching a five-year high of 10 percent, gross domestic product growth likely falling below 1 percent in 2022, and the International Monetary Fund forecasting double-digit unemployment until 2026, reelection is looking tougher to sell.
It’s also tough to marshal a coup when you’re sinking. The more credible threat is the damage Bolsonaro might wreak on the way down. Bolsonaro, who may be Donald Trump’s most dedicated orphan, has few illusions of staging a takeover but every expectation to win by losing. His broadsides are meant to energize his loyal base, hijack the political conversation, and put Congress and the courts on the defensive with decrees and institution bashing. Bolsonaro may even have imagined using the U.N. podium to defend Brazil’s honorable intentions before a skeptical world jury. His prepared speech was bulleted with defensible talking points about renewable energy (84 percent of electricity comes from hydropower) and sustainable agriculture.
Yet the teleprompter is not a feature of Bolsonaro’s comfort zone. Hence the incongruity of a script laced with bromides about respecting the constitution that he repeatedly vows to defy, loving the Amazon while pauperizing the environmental authority and sympathy for the victims of a pandemic that he has mocked.
Bolsonaro is the only president among Group of 20 nations to have refused a vaccine. Hence, while the heads of less consequential countries warned of global concerns such as vaccine inequality and cyber insecurity, the leader of Latin America’s biggest democracy touted “off label” meds (read: snake oil) for covid-19. Four members of Bolsonaro’s entourage swabbed positive for coronavirus, suggesting that what Brazil lacked in diplomatic cachet it made up for as a biohazard.
What keeps Brazilian democracy from going off label is pushback by the Supreme Court, an ordinarily fractious bunch miraculously galvanized by his excesses and public opinion, which is darkening by the week. Not even the indulgent legislature — ordinarily eager to swap support for sugarplums — seems so accommodating anymore. The Senate’s Sept. 14 vote to reject a presidential order barring Internet companies from removing fake news (a partisan commodity much favored by “Bolsonaristas”) was only his latest legislative rout.
Bolsonaro will undoubtedly continue to use the levers of office to assault civility and push the limits of institutions that constrain him. Bleeding allies and popularity, he’s unlikely to succeed, but he will try. And the faithful will cheer. Indeed, they look to Bolsonaro not for statesmanship but unalloyed authenticity — the Wizard of Id, who would fight communists only he can see and eat pizza on the New York street rather than bow to the tyranny of mask mandates.
The belligerence presages a chronic stress test for democracy, and a big drain on the initiatives Brazil needs to get back to growth, reverse poverty and inequality made worse by the pandemic, and restore the country’s tattered reputation.
Since leadership is not on Bolsonaro’s agenda, the country’s fortunes are down to rudderless policymaking, partisan acrimony and the vagaries of the world economy. Latin America’s biggest democracy isn’t headed for collapse or a palace coup, just another familiar round of missed cues and false starts. Brazilians are still waiting for a vaccine for that ailment.