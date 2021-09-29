It’s also tough to marshal a coup when you’re sinking. The more credible threat is the damage Bolsonaro might wreak on the way down. Bolsonaro, who may be Donald Trump’s most dedicated orphan, has few illusions of staging a takeover but every expectation to win by losing. His broadsides are meant to energize his loyal base, hijack the political conversation, and put Congress and the courts on the defensive with decrees and institution bashing. Bolsonaro may even have imagined using the U.N. podium to defend Brazil’s honorable intentions before a skeptical world jury. His prepared speech was bulleted with defensible talking points about renewable energy (84 percent of electricity comes from hydropower) and sustainable agriculture.