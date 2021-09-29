Given that, it is in America’s interest for Europe to become militarily strong enough to resist Russian ambitions without significant U.S. involvement. The United States cannot meet its formal obligations to both European and Asian allies without massive rearmament. But there is no political will to increase U.S. defense spending to the level needed — roughly 5 to 6 percent of gross domestic product, comparable to spending during the Cold War — for that to happen. This means U.S. forces will increasingly be deployed to meet China, which in turn exposes a militarily supine Europe to Russian aggression. U.S. forces will also need to increasingly pull back in the Middle East and in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa, as those troops are needed to bolster defenses in Asia. We need a strong Europe to defend itself against Russia and pick up the slack in Africa.