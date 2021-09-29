But another reason Erdogan so badly wanted to meet with Biden must have been to bolster his hand as he goes into tough negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. The Turkish leader believes Turkey is neither part of the transatlantic community nor Eurasia, neither East nor West, but a resurgent power in its own right. He doesn’t want to be a Russian vassal, but he doesn’t trust the West either. Angling for a role in the great power competition, he has skillfully played Russia against the United States and vice versa, all the while increasing Turkey’s footprint in places such as Libya, Syria and the Caucasus.