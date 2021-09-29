That tragedy offers one of the starker illustrations of how Biden has exaggerated the U.S. ability to influence events inside Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces. Over-the-horizon has always sounded like an over-optimistic catchphrase. By definition, you cannot see something that is over the horizon. Some inside the national security firmament jokingly refer to these as “over-the-rainbow capabilities.”
Two days of congressional hearings this week featured top generals candidly acknowledging the limits of their capacity to collect reliable intelligence and conduct quick airstrikes from outside Afghanistan. These constraints are partly why they recommended the United States maintain a residual force of at least 2,500 troops inside the country — and why Biden should have heeded their advice.
Landlocked Afghanistan, which is about the size of Texas, borders China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The United States has no bases in any of those six countries and depends on Pakistan’s permission to send planes through its airspace — which could be revoked anytime. The Taliban, an ally of Pakistan, demanded Tuesday that the United States stop operating drones in Afghan airspace, which it called a violation of its sovereignty.
The closest bases are in the Persian Gulf, specifically in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. This requires a journey of more than 1,000 miles, heightening the risk that the target moves by the time the missile or drone arrives. This explains why Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, asked his Russian counterpart during a meeting last week about whether Vladimir Putin was serious when he raised with Biden the possibility of using their bases in Central Asia to respond to emerging terrorism threats. Moscow was noncommittal.
Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, described over-the-horizon operations as “difficult” but “effective and fairly common.” He said the United States conducted a strike in Syria a few days ago that eliminated a senior al-Qaeda figure. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) responded that Syria, as well as Yemen, Libya and Somalia, all border an ocean or sea that U.S. carriers can launch strikes from without anyone’s permission. Moreover, the United States had to send troops back into Iraq in 2014, three years after pulling out, to fight the Islamic State because an over-the-horizon approach didn’t work.
Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command, said maintaining a U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan would have allowed the CIA to collect better human intelligence and make targeting more precise. “The war on terror is not over, and the war in Afghanistan is not over, either,” he said. “We have very few levers in Afghanistan right now because we’ve completely pulled out.”
Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) worried the administration will be reluctant to launch strikes on terrorist targets in Afghanistan without permission from the Taliban because officials, understandably, don’t want anything to happen to the Americans still trying to get out.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) asked about a Wall Street Journal article that said the military has lost 90 percent of the intelligence collection capabilities it had using drones before the drawdown. “I don’t know if it’s 90 percent, but it’s significant,” said Milley.
Milley said the Afghan army fell more quickly than Washington expected because the United States pulled away advisers from front-line units three years ago. “We can count all the planes, trucks and automobiles and cars and machine guns and everything else,” he said. “But you can’t measure the human heart with a machine. You’ve got to be there.”
Reflecting on the strategic failures during 20 years of war, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said: “We can’t get one-third of Americans to take a covid vaccine or accept the results of a presidential election. Do we really think we can transform the culture of another nation?”
Now the U.S. government has no presence at all. The rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s government and military should humble U.S. leaders about our ability to bend the world to our will. The horizon will always be receding.