The closest bases are in the Persian Gulf, specifically in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. This requires a journey of more than 1,000 miles, heightening the risk that the target moves by the time the missile or drone arrives. This explains why Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, asked his Russian counterpart during a meeting last week about whether Vladimir Putin was serious when he raised with Biden the possibility of using their bases in Central Asia to respond to emerging terrorism threats. Moscow was noncommittal.