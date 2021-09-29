What we actually need to integrate is more conventional hard power — more ships, more long-range missiles and more long-range bombers in the Indo-Pacific. Giving Chinese forces certainty that we are targeting them is the most important task for restoring our conventional deterrence posture. This is where diplomacy and allies can help. To deploy teams of Marines tasked with targeting Chinese Navy ships from shifting positions throughout the Indo-Pacific, we need base agreements with Japan, Australia, the Philippines and other key allies, along with a plan for better using U.S. territories such as Midway and Wake Island. Congress can also help by breaking the rough three-way funding split between the armed services and growing the Navy — our highest-priority force in the Indo-Pacific — even if it means reducing overall Army end strength, while forcing the Army to defend air bases and logistics sites from threats such as low-elevation cruise missiles.