The complicated back and forth underway around President Biden’s agenda basically comes down to this: Biden and Democratic leaders for months have been pushing two bills at once — an infrastructure bill that has the support of some Republican senators, pleasing more conservative Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), and a bill full of progressive policy priorities that Democrats would have to pass on a party-line vote through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process. The Senate has already approved the infrastructure bill, and the more conservative Democrats want Democrats to quickly pass it in the House so Biden can sign it into law. But progressives say that would threaten their policy goals by breaking with the two-bills strategy — once more conservative Democrats get the infrastructure bill through, they will either insist the reconciliation bill be shrunken dramatically or even withhold their support altogether.