What’s more, Grisham beat then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany out the door!
There’s no question that the Jan. 6 riot was a low point for the Trump administration. But so were several other moments that Grisham describes in “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” Like the time that Trump tried to apprise the media of his nickname for the adult film actress Stormy Daniels. “Go out there," he told a staffer, "and tell them she’s a horse face.” The instructions were never followed, Grisham writes, as the staffer “did what we all tried to do when Trump wanted us to say something insane to the press: pretend it wasn’t happening and hope the president would forget. There were a lot of times like that.”
After Trump returned from a trip to South Korea and North Korea in June 2019 — where Grisham famously scuffled with North Korean security guards — he pressured his press secretary to boot the media from the White House complex. No particular surprise there, considering that there had been discussion of some sort of relocation during the presidential transition in 2017. Each time the president asked me about my progress on the matter, I let him know I was still working on options, and I always had a new piece of information to share with him so it would look like I was doing something,” writes Grisham. “But for the most part it was the longest (and most successful) stall tactic I have ever used on someone I worked for — who also happened to be the most powerful man in the world.”
“Successful,” huh? Perhaps in the short run, but authoritarian ideas, like all ideas, may take years to reach fruition.
Peak idiocy came during the crisis that led to Trump’s first impeachment. The president kept insisting that the corrupt appeals he’d made in his infamous conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actually added up to a “perfect” call. To prove this, he asked Grisham “to go out to your stage tomorrow and reenact the phone call.” The idea was not to merely read aloud the transcript; it was to “use two voices,” in the president’s formulation, and “act it out.” “This was it — this was going to be my ticket to being satirized on Saturday Night Live — and not in a good way,” writes Grisham, who worked with a White House aide on an alternative plan: Ask a Trump supporter in Congress to read the transcript into the record, which Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) did.
Had Grisham gone ahead with the phone-call reenactment, it would have been her first formal White House briefing. She left the post of press secretary in 2020 without having held any. The title “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” is a nice little acknowledgement of the omission.
But the avoidance of formal press briefings gets too little attention in Grisham’s book. “Sooner or later, I knew there would be a clamoring for me to appear on camera in daily press briefings at the White House. That was what many people expected the press secretary to do.” How on Earth did they come up with such an expectation?
Here’s Grisham’s justification for bagging the briefings: “There was almost never a moment in the Trump White House when the press secretary disseminated information to the public and the press reported it without controversy. Maybe that was our fault, maybe it was their fault, maybe it was both our faults, but in my opinion the briefings weren’t doing what they were intended to do.”
Elsewhere in the book, Grisham stumbles upon an explanation for why there was so much “controversy” in her workplace: “Casual dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were in the air conditioning system.” That admission comes years late, as part of a project that stands to line Grisham’s pockets. (The author, in the book’s epilogue, does reckon with this dynamic: “I should have had the guts to speak up about things I thought were wrong, even if it would have made my time in the administration shorter,” she writes.)
Context for the casual dishonesty comment comes from the episode in which Melania Trump wore a jacket carrying the message "I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” The clothed sentiment was particularly unhelpful considering that the first lady was going to see migrant children who’d been separated from their parents. “You just tell them you were talking to the f[---]ing press,” said President Donald Trump in a damage-control session. A presidential tweet wasn’t far behind: “‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”
Grisham does express regrets in “I’ll Take Your Questions Now," including attacking former chief of staff John Kelly in an absurd statement dictated by Trump, and not speaking out against a plan to have the president give a hurried prime-time address on the coronavirus. And there’s a regretful tone throughout the book about the professional company she kept. “The Trumps were all I had. I was their adviser, their underling, their annoying nag, their gossip buddy, even sometimes their friend — or so I told myself,” she writes. “I liked them and I disliked them and I miss them and I hope I never see them again.”
She may not have to worry about that last part: As Jada Yuan and Josh Dawsey note, the book has drawn scolding statements from Melania Trump’s office and a spokeswoman for the former president.
Amid the regrets and the post-hoc justifications, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” answers one question that the Erik Wemple Blog posed to Grisham during her press secretary tenure: Just what was she doing with all the time she saved by not doing briefings? Nothing productive, as it turns out.