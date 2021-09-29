After Trump returned from a trip to South Korea and North Korea in June 2019 — where Grisham famously scuffled with North Korean security guards — he pressured his press secretary to boot the media from the White House complex. No particular surprise there, considering that there had been discussion of some sort of relocation during the presidential transition in 2017. “Each time the president asked me about my progress on the matter, I let him know I was still working on options, and I always had a new piece of information to share with him so it would look like I was doing something,” writes Grisham. “But for the most part it was the longest (and most successful) stall tactic I have ever used on someone I worked for — who also happened to be the most powerful man in the world.”