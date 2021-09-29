The FISC generally hears arguments only by the government seeking permission for activities, and the FISC’s proceedings are secret. Time was, its opinions were almost entirely secret: Between 1978 and 2013, only two were published. In the eight years since then, the FISC has published more than 50 opinions, with national security redactions. But last year, the FISC held that because it is a specialized court handling national security issues, access to its opinions is entirely a matter of its discretion, so members of the public have no First Amendment right to examine its reasoning.